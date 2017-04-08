Theft investigation in Laurel County leads to arrests
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested two individuals at a business off Ky. 770, approximately 10 miles south of London on Friday afternoon April 7, 2017 at approximately 4:08 PM.
The arrests occurred after Sgt. Grimes was dispatched to investigate a theft there.
Upon arrival at the scene Sgt. Grimes learned that a female subject had allegedly unlawfully obtained a credit card owned by another individual to purchase a motel room and to purchase food from a restaurant in that area. In addition, Sgt. Grimes determined that a male subject located there was wanted on a parole violation warrant.
The two individuals arrested were identified as:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.