BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 393 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Crash at Lily Post Office

Sunday, 09 April 2017 10:06 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Lily, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a vehicle versus building traffic crash which occurred on Saturday morning April 8, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a Jeep Cherokee driven by Clyde Liford of Corbin parked in front of the Lily Post Fffice off Ky. 552 approximately 6 miles south of London.

When the driver returned to his vehicle he accidentally put the vehicle in drive, lunging forward at the building, and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake attempting to stop and ran into the Lily Post Office building causing substantial damage to the post office.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Lily Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Photo of crash site is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.