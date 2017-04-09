Crash at Lily Post Office

Lily, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Brandon Broughton investigated a vehicle versus building traffic crash which occurred on Saturday morning April 8, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a Jeep Cherokee driven by Clyde Liford of Corbin parked in front of the Lily Post Fffice off Ky. 552 approximately 6 miles south of London.

When the driver returned to his vehicle he accidentally put the vehicle in drive, lunging forward at the building, and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake attempting to stop and ran into the Lily Post Office building causing substantial damage to the post office.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Lily Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Photo of crash site is attached.