Three arrested after two simultaneous vehicle pursuits in Pulaski County

Monday, 10 April 2017 09:56
Pulaski County, KY - According to Sheriff Greg Speck, three Louisville, Kentucky men were arrested Friday afternoon, April 7 by deputies after two simultaneous vehicle pursuits. Both pursuits stemmed from the same incident involving an undercover narcotics transaction.

At approximately 4:30 pm on Friday, April 7, 2017 officers from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force along with deputies from the PCSO were conducting an undercover drug purchase in a parking lot near Highway 27 and Russell Dykes Highway.

At the completion of the transaction, officers attempted to traffic stop both vehicles. Deputy Richard Smith followed a white 2016 Dodge Dart on to Clifty Road off West Highway 80 and activated his emergency equipment to conduct the traffic stop. The vehicle, operated by Duane Quintez Johnson, age 18 of Louisville, Kentucky failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended on Highway 27 near Light #2 when the suspect's white Dodge struck Deputy Smith's cruiser and then came to a stop. Duane Johnson, as well as his passenger, Kendrick Coleman Brown, age 26 of Louisville, Kentucky were taken into custody without further incident.

The second vehicle involved in the undercover operation, a red 2016 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Cameron M. Burnett, age 25 of Louisville fled north on Highway 27 after Sheriff Greg Speck attempted a traffic stop near Clifty Road and West Highway 80.

Deputies joined the pursuit that travelled north on Highway 27 into Lincoln County.

After attempting to elude officers at speeds exceeding 100 mph, Cameron Burnett abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot near Whitaker Road in Lincoln County. He was captured by Sgt. Jon Williams of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and taken into custody.

All three suspects were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  • Cameron M. Burnett: 1. Speeding 26 MPH >Speed Limit. 2. Disregarding Stop Sign. 3. Improper Passing. 4. Reckless Driving. 5. License to be in Possession. 6. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle). 7. Escape (2nd Degree) (Jefferson County District Court Warrant. 8. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Degree) (Methamphetamine >2 Grams).
  • Kendrick Coleman Brown: 1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Degree) (Methamphetamine >2 Grams.
  • Duane Q. Johnson: 1. Complicity to Traffic Methamphetamine (> 2 Grams). 2. Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle). 3. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (Police Officer.

    • Deputies from the PCSO and officers of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were assisted during the incident by the Somerset Police Department, Science Hill Police Department and the Eubank Police Department.

    The investigation continues by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.

    Photos courtesy of the Pulaski County Detention Center


