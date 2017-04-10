Drug arrest on Robinson Creek Road in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective James Sizemore arrested April Sizemore age 29 of Moore Hill Rd, Corbin on Sunday night April 9, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM.

The arrest occurred on Robinson Creek Road, approximately 5 miles south of London while deputies were investigating a domestic altercation and located a large bag of a crystal substance, scales, pipes, needle, and a box of sandwich bags.

April Sizemore was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the arrest and investigation were: Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel.

Drug investigations and arrests will be ongoing by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.