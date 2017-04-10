BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 546 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Drug arrest on Robinson Creek Road in Laurel County

Monday, 10 April 2017 10:19 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective James Sizemore arrested April Sizemore age 29 of Moore Hill Rd, Corbin on Sunday night April 9, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM.

The arrest occurred on Robinson Creek Road, approximately 5 miles south of London while deputies were investigating a domestic altercation and located a large bag of a crystal substance, scales, pipes, needle, and a box of sandwich bags.

April Sizemore was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense -more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the arrest and investigation were: Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel.

Drug investigations and arrests will be ongoing by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.