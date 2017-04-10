Police seeking Information on missing 17 year old in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway case reported to him at approximately 5:26 PM on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

The missing juvenile is identified as: Cameron Brummett a white male, 17 years old, 6 foot, 130 pounds, thin build, light complexion, blue eyes, brown hair above the ear, a goatee. Last seen wearing blue jeans, T-shirt, and boots and a backpack full of clothes.

He borrowed his mother's car on West Ky. 1376 north of East Bernstadt. Stated he was taking his girlfriend home – however the vehicle was found abandoned in downtown London by London City Police.

It is unknown where this individual may be. Anyone with any information on this individual's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing 17-year-old is attached.