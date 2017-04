VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - March 2017 and 1st Quarter 2017

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans, As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics were released. We have also included the 1st quarter 2017 statistic report.

Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information. The national unemployment rate for March 2017 decreased slightly from 4.7% to 4.5% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for March 2017 remained unchanged at 3.9%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.









Curtis L. Coy

Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

Veterans Benefits Administration

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Washington, DC 20420

