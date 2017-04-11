BIGBARN Radio Live

Woman wanted on 3 Clay County warrants arrested in Laurel County

Tuesday, 11 April 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Barbara Jackson age 42 of Holland Branch Rd., Manchester early Monday morning April 10, 2017 at approximately 12:15 AM.

The arrest occurred on US 25 approximately 8 miles south of London after this subject was charged on a Pulaski County indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport.

In addition the subject was charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations.

In addition, this subject was charged on a second Clay County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespassing – third-degree.

This subject was also charged on a third Clay County Bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence; operating on suspended or revoked operators license and a traffic violation.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


