Heroin trafficking arrest in Harlan County





Cawood, Ky. - On Sunday, April 9, 2017 at approximately 7:58 p.m. Trooper Jake Spurlock with Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan was on routine patrol when he observed a 2012 GMC pickup truck fail to signal while turning onto Ky. 991.

During the traffic stop the driver was visibly nervous and advised his operator’s license was suspended. The driver could not produce a valid registration receipt or insurance card. The driver was given field sobriety tests which he failed and was arrested for DUI.

Trooper Spurlock searched the vehicle and located a small black magnetic key box in the driver's side door. The box contained a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance which the driver advised was Heroin. Also located in the vehicle was a digital scale, several empty baggies and a $770 cash.

The driver, Frank Robinette, 24, of Harlan was charged with the trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), failure to or improper signal, no rear view mirror, failure to wear seat belt, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked license, operating motor vehicle u/influence alcohol/drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Robinette was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. Case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jake Spurlock.