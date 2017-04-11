BIGBARN Radio Live

Two airlifted to UK Hospital after crash on KY 770 in Laurel County

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 05:24
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Josh Scott investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky 770 approximately 10 miles south of London on Sunday morning April 9, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a GMC Sierra bucket truck was turning into a business parking lot there when a motorcycle collided with it be ejecting both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

The driver of the bucket truck was identified as: Eddie Day age 51 of Corbin-no injuries were reported.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as: Andy Gregory age 45 of London along with a passenger Tiah Ferguson age 41 address not known – the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the motorcycle.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Keavy Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were airlifted by helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.


