KSP Charges Bell Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses









PINEVILLE, Ky. — On April 10, 2017, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Harold R. Partin Jr., 50, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Partin was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Pineville on April 10, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Partin is currently charged with eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Bell County Detention Center.