BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 427 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Golden alert D / Missing 16-year-old female juvenile - Laurel County

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 09:47 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler is investigating a Golden alert D missing person's case reported to him on Tuesday night April 11, 2017 at approximately 9:55 PM.

The missing 16-year-old female juvenile is identified as Sarah Fulton, white female, 5'2", 115 pounds, black below the shoulder length hair, thin build, and brown eyes.

This individual was last seen wearing black leggings with long sleeved gray shirt and black Converse tennis shoes.

Apparently this individual went to a party in London after school on Monday, April 10, 2017 and was supposed to be home at 4:00 PM on April 11, 2017 – her family has not seen her and cannot reach her. She lives off Ky 312 in southern Laurel.

This subject takes medication. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing 16-year-old female is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.