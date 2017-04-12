Six arrested as the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Detective James Sizemore, the Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit commanded by Maj. Rodney Van Zant, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9"Edge" and numerous detectives and deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff's office arrested six individuals at a residence off McWhorter Street in London on Wednesday morning April 12, 2017 at approximately 10:43 AM.

The arrests occurred after Sheriff's detectives developed information while conducting a drug investigation and a search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence.

As detectives and deputies arrived at the scene to execute the search warrant, individuals in the residence shouted "the police are here" and two subjects fled out the back door of the residence tossing crystal meth, a glass meth pipe, marijuana, and a bag of pills as they attempted to flee, however the two individuals were captured by deputies there.

In addition, 4 individuals were found in the residence along with more crystal meth, digital scales, glass pipes, plastic baggies, cut plastic baggies, cut and whole straws, pills, and spoons with suspected crystal meth residue on them.

Arrested was:

The two individuals that initially fled the scene:

• Della Rosemary Maxey age 38 of North McWhorter Street, London charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime

• Ricky McCarty Hall age 35 of North Mill Street, London charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime.

The four other individuals arrested in the residence are identified as:

• Janet Sue Baker age 39 of N. McWhorter Street, London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime.

• Leslie Vann age 51 Of Gilbert Rd., London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime.

• Arnold McDonald age 45 of N McWhorter St., London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime.

• Cynthia Lee Robinson age 58 of Buffalo Rd., Annville charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; engaging in organized crime.

All six individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Facility.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Detectives and deputies assisting in the investigation and arrests included: the Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit (SRU) commanded by Maj. Rodney Van Zant with team members Detective Jason Back, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Travis Napier, and medic David Staley. Also assisting were Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Josh Scott, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, and Bailiff Robert Reed.

Sheriff John Root stated that the" war on drugs" continues in Laurel County and drug investigations will continue on a daily basis.

Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore continue to investigate.