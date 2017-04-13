BIGBARN Radio Live

UPDATE: Found SAFE - Missing female juvenile case reported in Laurel County

Thursday, 13 April 2017 09:15
Update: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Lt. Greg Poynter
have located this missing juvenile safe April 13, 2017 at 12:50 P.M.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd is investigating a missing female juvenile case reported to him on April 12, 2017 at approximately 8:26 PM.

The missing juvenile is identified as:

Whitney Smith, 16 years old, white female, 5'2", 150 pounds, green eyes, medium build, light complexion, auburn hair below the shoulder length.

Last seen wearing leggings with a black and white shirt. Last seen when she boarded a school bus at approximately 6:45 AM Wednesday morning April 12 2017 on Dees Rd., approximately 2 miles south of London. She was due to get off the bus at 4:00 PM however was not on it.

It is unknown where this individual may be at. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this missing 16-year-old female juvenile they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing 16-year-old female juvenile is attached.

