Fatal Traffic Collision involving a Pedestrian / Rockcastle County





London, Ky. (April 14, 2017) – On April, 13, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of an unresponsive female lying in the roadway on US HWY 25 at the intersection of McCollum Road in Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Willie Cowan discovered Amy M. Bingham, 37, of Mount Vernon deceased. Through further investigation it was determined that Bingham had been struck by a motor vehicle as she was walking northbound on US HWY 25. The vehicle then left the scene.

Bingham was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle that fled the scene and the operator are unknown at this time. Anyone with any information in reference to this investigation is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Cowan is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.