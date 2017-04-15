KSP - Vehicle Pursuit and Arrests / Laurel County

London, KY – On Thursday, April 11, 2017 at approximately 9:50 AM, Trooper Mike King was patrolling Interstate 75 three miles north of London when he observed a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling southbound driving in a reckless manner. Trooper King activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the operator accelerated and refused to stop.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and the operator, later identified as Dion J. Davis, 33, of Calumet Park, IL, exited off the interstate at the 41 mile marker and traveled through the city limits of London for several miles. After several minutes the operator continued traveling onto HWY 25 and traveled northbound and turned onto KY HWY 490, he then turned onto KY HWY 3094 and Troopers then performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT Maneuver). After the vehicle came to a stop all three occupants fled on foot. After a short foot chase, Davis was arrested along with his passenger Veronica U. Velaquez, 33, of Midlothin, IL.

Davis was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with: Speeding 26 MPH over Limit, Careless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, No Operators License and 33 counts of Unauthorized Production of Credit Card.

Velaquez was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with: Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot) and 33 counts of Unauthorized Production of Credit Card.

The third suspect fled into a wooded area and has not been located at this time.

Trooper King is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London City Police Department.

Photos courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center