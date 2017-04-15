Shooting victim airlifted to UK Medical Center - Manchester





Manchester, KY - On 4-13-2017 at approximately 02:20 A.M., MPD Sgt. Jeff Collett was on patrol when he encountered several subjects outside an apartment on White Street yelling and cursing.

While investigating the complaint, Sgt. Collett located a 42 year old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The Clay County Ambulance Service was notified and the victim was transported to the Air Evac base in Manchester where he was then flown to the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

During the investigation it was determined that 54 year old Millard Wagers of Manchester, had shot the victim after an argument inside the apartment.

Wagers was arrested and charged with assault 1st degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence and lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.

The investigation continues and more arrests are pending.

Sgt. Collett was assisted at the scene by MPD Lt. George Stewart, MPD Officer Jeff Couch, and MPD Officer Taye Napier.

Photo courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

Source: Manchester Police Department