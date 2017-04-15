BIGBARN Radio Live

UPDATE-: Relationship of adults involved child abuse case identified - London

Saturday, 15 April 2017 11:26
London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested two individuals off West 10th St. in London while assisting social services with a follow-up an alleged abuse complaint involving a seven-year-old child.

During the investigation detectives and deputies determined that the child had been struck several times causing severe bruising to his backside and arms by one adult (step father) while another adult (biological mother) was present.

Also during the investigation marijuana and pipes were located there.

Arrested was:

The step father - Daniel Mason age 33 of West 10th St., London charged with criminal abuse – first-degree – child 12 or under; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The biological mother -  Melissa Proffitt age 29 of West 10th St., London charged with criminal abuse – first-degree – child 12 or under; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

