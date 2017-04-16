Town Hall "Taking it to the Streets" Hosted by: Laurel County Sheriff John Root At Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department April 17th

Laurel County, KY - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will be "Taking it to the Streets" by hosting a Town Hall Meeting at the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department building located 10 miles north of London on Ky 490(in northern Laurel County) on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 6 P.M.

Food and soft drinks will be provided by the Crossroads Fire Department. Sheriff John Root, Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, and Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, and other sheriff’s office deputies will all be in attendance.

This meeting is another of the quarterly meetings that Sheriff Root promised the people of Laurel County to be conducted all over Laurel County This will be another occasion for citizens to meet their sheriff and other “elected” county officials, and to ask questions. Topics to be discussed will be issues and concerns occurring in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff Root:

“We will also open up the floor to hear what you the people have to say about your sheriff’s office, and other elected offices in the county. Numerous other elected officials will be in attendance as well. Be sure to make plans to be in attendance. We look forward to seeing each of you and discussing your concerns as a group about Laurel County.” said Sheriff Root.



