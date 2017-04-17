BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - UPDATE to the Death Investigation / Laurel County

Monday, 17 April 2017 14:06
London, Ky. (April 17, 2017) - On Sunday, April 16, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a human body in the water near the Marsh Branch boat ramp on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detective Jessie Armstrong located Andrew Ku, 21, of New York, New York deceased.

Ku’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Preliminary cause of death is expected later.

** UPDATE**

Preliminary autopsy results indicate drowning as cause of death.

Complete results are pending toxicology testing.

Detective Armstrong is continuing the investigation.

