UPDATE April 20, 2017: Crash in Laurel County leaves drivers and 7 children injured - 3 critical
Update:
At 5:30 P.M. April 20, 2017, the Laurel Sheriff's Office received notification from UK Medical Center that the 8 year old male
critically injured earlier this week was pronounced deceased.
Previous information: Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's Detective/Accident Reconstruction Chris Edwards is investigating a two vehicle critical injuries traffic crash which occurred on U.S. 25 approximately 3 miles north of London at the intersection of Ky. 3094 on Monday morning April 17, 2017 at approx. 9:00 A.M..
The investigating detective reports that apparently a maroon colored Chevrolet Venture was traveling southbound on US 25 and turned left at the intersection of Ky. 3094 and turned in front of the path of a north bound gray colored Toyota Highlander causing a collision between the two vehicles.
The Chevrolet Venture had an adult female driver with five children ranging in ages of 16 months to 10 years of age – three of the children received critical injuries.
The Toyota Highlander had an adult female driver with an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old passenger that received moderate injuries.
The driver of the Chev. Venture was identified as Teresa Sturgill age 29 Of Old Hare Rd., East Bernstadt – moderate injuries transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.
Passengers included:
The driver of the Toyota Highlander was identified as Rachel O'Neal age 42 of London – moderate injuries transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.
Passengers included:
Assisting at the scene for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Josh Scott, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Also assisting was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo of crash site is attached.