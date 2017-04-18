UPDATE April 20, 2017: Crash in Laurel County leaves drivers and 7 children injured - 3 critical

Update:

At 5:30 P.M. April 20, 2017, the Laurel Sheriff's Office received notification from UK Medical Center that the 8 year old male

critically injured earlier this week was pronounced deceased.

Previous information: Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's Detective/Accident Reconstruction Chris Edwards is investigating a two vehicle critical injuries traffic crash which occurred on U.S. 25 approximately 3 miles north of London at the intersection of Ky. 3094 on Monday morning April 17, 2017 at approx. 9:00 A.M..

The investigating detective reports that apparently a maroon colored Chevrolet Venture was traveling southbound on US 25 and turned left at the intersection of Ky. 3094 and turned in front of the path of a north bound gray colored Toyota Highlander causing a collision between the two vehicles.

The Chevrolet Venture had an adult female driver with five children ranging in ages of 16 months to 10 years of age – three of the children received critical injuries.

The Toyota Highlander had an adult female driver with an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old passenger that received moderate injuries.

The driver of the Chev. Venture was identified as Teresa Sturgill age 29 Of Old Hare Rd., East Bernstadt – moderate injuries transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

Passengers included:

A 10-year-old male – moderate injuries transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

A 16 month old female – moderate injuries to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

A six-year-old female transported to St. Joseph Hospital London and flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington with critical injuries.

A four-year-old male to St. Joseph Hospital London and transferred to UK Medical Center with serious injuries.

An eight-year-old male flown from London Corbin airport to UK Medical Center, Lexington for treatment of critical injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was identified as Rachel O'Neal age 42 of London – moderate injuries transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

Passengers included:

A 14-year-old male and an 11-year-old male-transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Josh Scott, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Also assisting was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.



