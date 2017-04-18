Body found, death investigation underway in Whitley County









WCSD Press Release | Apr 18, 2017 - Around 9:19 a.m. April 17, 2017, a local resident contacted Whitley County E911 after finding what appeared to be human remains in the Clear Fork River.

Sheriff Colan J. Harrell, Chief Deputy Tim Baker and Whitley Co. Coroner Andy Croley responded. They were assisted by members of the Woodbine and South Whitley Fire Departments.

The remains will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The sheriff’s department has an active missing persons investigation that stemmed from a complaint near the area where the body was found. However, there is not enough information to connect the missing person investigation with the discovery of these remains.

More information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation(s) is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department during business hours at (606) 549-6006 or Whitley Co. E911 at (606) 549-6017. In case of emergency, always dial 911.