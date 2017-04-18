Juvenile runaway case reported in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway case reported to him on Monday April 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM.

The missing individual is identified as:

Jerrod Gilbert, 15 years old, white male, brown hair above the ear, 6 foot, 150 pounds, blue eyes, medium build, light complexion.

Last seen at his home on Old Richmond Road near East Bernstadt on April 16, 2017 at approximately 8:00 A.M..

Anyone with any information regarding this individual's location is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing juvenile is attached.



