Update: April 24, 2017---FOUND SAFE / Juvenile runaway case reported in Laurel County

Tuesday, 18 April 2017 11:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Update: April 24, 2017---FOUND SAFE

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway case reported to him on Monday April 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM.

The missing individual is identified as:

Jerrod Gilbert, 15 years old, white male, brown hair above the ear, 6 foot, 150 pounds, blue eyes, medium build, light complexion.

Last seen at his home on Old Richmond Road near East Bernstadt on April 16, 2017 at approximately 8:00 A.M..

Anyone with any information regarding this individual's location is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of missing juvenile is attached.


