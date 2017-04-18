KSP NEWS RELEASE - CVE Promotes New Major

Frankfort, Ky. – Kentucky States Police Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is pleased to announce the promotion of a local officer to the rank of Major.

Major Nathan Day, of Hazard, Kentucky is a 13 year veteran with the agency and has held several assignments across the state. He began his career with KSP-Vehicle Enforcement stationed in Henderson, Kentucky. A short time later he worked in the Pikeville region on the marijuana strike force and was part of the criminal interdiction team working on the interstate system across the state.

In 2011 Major Day was promoted to the rank of Sergeant covering the Morehead Region and in 2013 to the rank of Lieutenant over Pikeville. In 2016 he was promoted to the regional commander of Region 4-London, and now holds the rank of Major at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort, Kentucky.

A graduate of Buck Horn High School he is the son of Fred and the late Elzie Day of Hazard. Major Day is married to his wife Vicki, who works as a Kentucky State Trooper. Together they have three children Emilee, Jaxon and Matthew who is a Kentucky State Trooper as well.