KSP - Injury Commercial Vehicle Accident in Rockcastle County





Mount Vernon, Ky. (April 18th 2017) – On Tuesday April 18th 2017 around 4:00 P.M. officers Christopher McQueen and Mark Scott from Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident located on I-75 southbound near the 68 mile marker in Rockcastle Co. Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation officers found 27 year old Derick Knuckles of Corbin traveling south on I-75 operating a cargo van when he struck the construction barrier wall and collided with a 2013 Chevy pick-up truck being operated by 57 year old Douglas Bingham of Flat Lick, Kentucky.

The Cargo van was then struck by a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by 39 year old Sean R. Harris of Oneida, Tennessee. The cargo van passenger, 22 year old Kenny Collier of Somerset, Kentucky was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cargo van and tractor trailer caught fire and was a total loss, causing both lanes of travel to be shut down.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash and all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of collision. Traffic is being diverted at this time from I-75 Exit 77 Berea down US25 to Exit 62 Mount Vernon Kentucky.

Assisting on Scene: Kentucky State Police: Rockcastle Co Sheriff’s Department, Rockcastle Co. EMS, Rockcastle Co Fire Department, KY Highway Department (Transportation) and Rockcastle Co. Emergency Management. Officer Christopher McQueen continues the investigation