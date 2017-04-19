BIGBARN Radio Live

Ordinance Establishing a Tourism and Convention Commission - Manchester

Wednesday, 19 April 2017 18:20
Manchester, KY - An ordinance establishing a tourism and convention commission for the purpose of promoting developing convention and tourism activities and facilities and establishing an effective date upon publication and serviceability will be read for the 2nd & final time at 12:00 Noon on Thursday April 20, 2017 in a special called Manchester City Council meeting. Council members will then vote whether or not to approve the ordinance. If the ordinance passes it will go into effect on July 1, 2017. The meeting will be held at Manchester City Hall and is open to the public..The ordinance draft can be read in its entirety in this post.

