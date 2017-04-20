Update and Arrests to the Murder Investigation / Rockcastle County





London, Ky. (April 20, 2017) – On Friday, January 06, 2017 at approximately 7:04 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call about a home invasion with shots fired at a residence on Abway Street in the Mount Vernon Community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detectives discovered Bennie Sanders, 71, of Mount Vernon, deceased inside his residence of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

**UPDATE**

On Thursday, April 20, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM, Kentucky State Police Detectives arrested three suspects in the January murder of Mr. Sanders after a four-month-long investigation.

Arrested were:

Jonathan W. Taylor, 31, of Mount Vernon, and charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree.

Kayla Pitman, 19, of Mount Vernon, and charged with Hindering Apprehension / Prosecution.

Levi L. Bradley, 23, of Mount Vernon, and charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree.

All three suspects were lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing.