Tourism Commission, Restaurant Tax & Lodging Tax pass without opposition - Manchester









Manchester, KY - On Thursday April 20, 2017 three ordinances were read and passed by the Manchester City Council.

Ordinances read and passed were:

A Tourism and Convention Commission ordinance along with an ordinance levying a Restaurant Tax and an ordinance levying a Lodging License Fee were read for the 2nd & final time in a special called Manchester City Council meeting.

All council members approved the Tourism Commission ordinance, however two members voted NO to the the tax ordinances which will now go into effect on July 1, 2017.

Councilman Jamey Mills voted no, telling CCN this:

"With some of the Commission members chosen by the Mayor I could not be for the Tax!"

CCN was unable to get a statement from Councilman Davis regarding his no votes due to time restraints.

The following link will take you inside City Hall for the entire reading of the ordinances and MORE!

