LONDON POLICE ENGAGE IN PURSUIT THROUGH DOWNTOWN LONDON









LONDON KY—On Tuesday, April 18th London Police received a complaint through Dispatch of a man in a grey Toyota Prius in the drive-thru of Buddy’s Liquor on U.S. 25 who drove away without paying.

Through investigation Julian D. House, 34, of Richmond, Ky. was arrested.

Sgt. Daniel Robinson, Sgt. Jessie Williams, and Ofc. Mike Holliday located the vehicle at Third and Main Streets where House ran a red traffic light. Police activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to have the subject pull over. House then turned onto Dixie Street and continued onto Mill Street. While making a right-hand turn he ran straight into a London Police cruiser. Police attempted to block the vehicle in but he backed up and struck an officer’s vehicle in an attempt to evade Police.

House then continued north on Mill Street where he was boxed in again when a civilian’s vehicle was in his lane of travel. He refused to exit his vehicle when asked to do so by Police, resulting in being forcibly removed. He was handcuffed with no further incident and was treated at Saint Joseph London KentuckyOne Health for a laceration on his chin. He was released and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

House was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, of the first offense, and resisting arrest.