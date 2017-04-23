BIGBARN Radio Live

Victim airlifted & Attempted Murder arrest following shooting in Laurel County on Friday

Sunday, 23 April 2017 09:25
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Chris Edwards arrested Johnny Keith Snyder age 45 Of Wyatt Rd., London on Friday afternoon April 21, 2017 at approximately 5:18 PM.

The arrest occurred off Wyatt Road approximately 5 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a shooting there.

Upon arrival at the scene detectives and deputies learned that apparently this subject had gotten into an altercation at the victim's residence on Wyatt Road and that allegedly Snyder had fired three rounds from a handgun in the direction of the victim – one of those rounds struck the victim in the hand and in the face causing serious injury.

Following the shooting, the suspect loaded the victim into a vehicle and drove the victim to a residence he had been staying at on Wyatt Road.

The Sheriff's office was then notified by way of Laurel Dispatch – 911, and Deputy Keith Dinsmore was the first deputy on the scene, and took the suspect into custody, secured the suspect weapon, and secured the scene until other deputies and detectives arrived at the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County, and airlifted from nearby by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center in Lexington for further treatment. The victim was identified as: James Earl Asher of Wyatt Road.

The suspect – Johnny Keith Snyder was charged with attempted murder and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and is inset into the photo of crime scene where shooting allegedly occurred.

Also assisting for Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

