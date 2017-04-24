Flyer gives eighth-graders tips about high school success
FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 24, 2017) —Kentucky eighth-graders headed for high school in the fall might find “High School Basics,” a four-page flyer, helpful. The free flyer can be ordered from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“High School Basics” has sections about:
Free copies are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com. Please remember to include a mailing address.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.