Flyer gives eighth-graders tips about high school success

Monday, 24 April 2017 11:55 | PDF | Print | E-mail
FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 24, 2017) —Kentucky eighth-graders headed for high school in the fall might find “High School Basics,” a four-page flyer, helpful. The free flyer can be ordered from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“High School Basics” has sections about:

  • Credits and graduation requirements.
  • Calculating a GPA.
  • Reading a high school transcript.
  • The Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).
  • Earning college credit while in high school.

    • Free copies are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com. Please remember to include a mailing address.

    KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

    For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.


