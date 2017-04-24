BIGBARN Radio Live

Arrest Made On London Man For Dropping Drugs Off To Work Release Inmate.

Monday, 24 April 2017
London, KY.  -  On 4/21/2017 David W. Landry of 1462 Patton Road of London was charged with promoting contraband 1st degree after an investigation by Lt. Gary Martin and Officer Mike Davis. 

Information was obtained through the inmate telephone system that the accused intended to drop off methamphetamine in the correctional center parking lot near one of the work release vans for a female inmate participating on a work release crew.

On the morning of 4/19/2017 Laurel County Correctional Officers conducting surveillance witnessed the accused enter the rear parking lot and drop a small package near one of the work release vans.

The female inmate as she approached the vehicle picked the package up and attempted to conceal the contraband. She was then escorted inside the correctional center where a search was conducted revealing two syringes with an unknown substance was located.  Additional phone calls following the incident confirmed that the contraband had been successfully dropped off. 

After further investigation utilizing video and audio evidence, the accused was located by Jailer Mosley near the Dog Patch Trading Center within the City Limits of London, where he was placed under arrest without incident. Jailer Mosley was assisted by Lt. Mat Deaton, Lt. Shawn Davis, Sgt. Rocco Bowling and Detective Billy Madden.

“We have worked too hard to create an environment that might allow our inmates the only chance to get clean in hopes of them making the decision to change their life. It makes me furious and I take it very personal when someone tries to provide drugs to our inmates inside or outside of this facility, said Jailer Jamie Mosley.  “We will continue to make every effort to insure that we are providing an atmosphere here at this jail where people who want to try to change their life have a fair opportunity to do so.”  “I want to send a clear message, If you bring drugs into or around our jail you better believe that we are going to make every effort to find you and when we do, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent.”

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


