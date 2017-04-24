We have 646 guests online
Auditor Harmon Attends Dedication of Advanced Manufacturing Center in Georgetown
FRANKFORT, Ky. – (Center) Auditor Mike Harmon and (Left) Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles get a tour of Bluegrass Community and Technical College's Advanced Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, which was formally dedicated on Monday, March 17.
The new education center will serve to improve workforce development to help Kentucky's economy compete on a national and international scale.
(Photo: Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts)