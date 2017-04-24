Caregivers charged with wanton endangerment in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two female subjects off Moores Hill road, approximately 4 miles east of London on Sunday afternoon April 23, 2017.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that two children under the age of 10 had been found wandering along the roadway in 45° weather with rain, and no adults around.

A neighbor found the children and attempted to return them to their residence, however their caregivers could not be located. Social Services was called and placed the children with other family.

The Sheriff's office conducted an investigation and located and arrested the two female caregivers identifying them as:

Elexis Lawhorn age 28 and Tiffany Nelson age 33 both of London charged with wanton endangerment – second-degree and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

