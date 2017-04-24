Assault case investigation underway in Laurel County - Victim identified





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Deputy Travis Napier are investigating a suspected assault case off Long Branch Road, approximately 8 miles east of London on Sunday night April 23, 2017 at approximately 7:45 PM.

Detectives and deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a woman was found off Long Branch Road unresponsive by her young children. She had severe, and life threatening injuries to her neck and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI Helicopter to UK Medical Center Lexington for treatment.

The victim is identified as Mary Creech age 27 of Long Branch Rd., London. Detective Gray and Deputy Napier continue to investigate the case and are seeking a possible witness identified as:

Jason Scrivner of Richmond Kentucky.