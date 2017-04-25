Public Auction of Surplus and Confiscated Items Set for May 1





FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 24, 2017) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will conduct its spring public auction of surplus and confiscated items May 1 at department headquarters in Frankfort.

Surplus auction items include Polarkraft and Alumacraft boats, Mercury boat motors, four-wheel-drive Chevy, Ford and Dodge trucks, a Case track-hoe, office equipment and more. Bidding on surplus items is open to everyone.

Confiscated auction items include shotguns, rifles, pistols, bows, hunting equipment, fishing poles and more. Firearm brands being offered for sale include Sig Sauer, Glock, Beretta, Browning, Sako, Remington, Benelli and more. Under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items.

A list of all items to be offered at auction is available online at fw.ky.gov, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website. The list also includes the terms and conditions of the auction. All items are sold as is.

Viewing begins at 8 a.m. (Eastern), with bidding to begin at 10 a.m. The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center, which is located on the headquarters campus of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1 Sportsman’s Lane. Visitors may find the headquarters complex off U.S. 60 in Frankfort, approximately 1 ½ miles west of the intersection with U.S. 127. A bronze deer statue marks the entrance.