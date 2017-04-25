Vehicle complaint leads to pursuit, meth-related arrests - Whitley County

WCSD Press Release | Apr 25, 2017 - Around 6:20 p.m., April 24, 2017, deputies James Fox and Jonas Saunders responded to the Slusher Cemetery Road area. Residents had complained about a red Ford Mustang convertible in that area, and Whitley County E911 had recently received a call on a vehicle matching that description.

As the deputies approached, the car took off down a dirt road turned muddy due to recent rains. The deputies pursued the vehicle on foot and located it stuck in mud.

The passenger scuffled with the deputies and had to be subdued by an electronic control device.

The license plate on the convertible was reportedly registered to a van.

In the driver’s side floor board was a bottle and in the console area were numerous items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine. Among the items were plastic tubing, drain cleaner, what’s believed to be ammonium nitrate, salt and other items.

The driver, Bryan Ray Kidd , 30, of Corbin, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading (motor vehicle), manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth precursors, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper and no registration and failure to maintain insurance.

The passenger, David L. Miller , 40, of Corbin, was arrested for manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursors and resisting arrest.

Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations (DESI) responded to safely secure and dispose of the suspected active one-step meth lab found within the vehicle.

Scene photos from WCSD

Inset photos (right) courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.