Trooper Teddy Lifts Sprits of Kids At Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (April 25, 2017)  Kentucky State Police personnel visited Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville on April 25 to help lift the spirits of pediatric patients facing medical treatment.

Kentucky State Police personnel visited Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville on April 25 to distribute Trooper Teddy bears to patients. Shown left to right are: Sgt. Brad Arterburn, Officer Stevie Douglas, Trooper Josh Brashears (standing) and 11-year-old Dale.

Led by Lt. Michael Webb, commander of the KSP Public Affairs Branch, the group distributed 90 “Trooper Teddy” bears, which feature a campaign hat like those worn by KSP troopers and officers and a tee shirt bearing the KSP seal.

“The Kentucky State Police would like to show our support for these courageous kids in their time of need,” said Webb. “If we can provide some distraction that helps take their minds off their medical issues, it’s well worth the effort.”

KSP has been distributing the bears since December of 1989 when Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala fundraiser that raised the needed funds to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy bears. The concept of the program was for Troopers to provide stuffed animals to help calm children’s fears during traumatic experiences such as car crashes, child or sexual abuse cases or serious illnesses. It also helps develop trust between children and law enforcement officers.

The program ran out of funding in early 2000 until recently when KSP was able to utilize asset forfeiture funds from criminal drug activity to purchase more bears. The bears and funding are in short supply again. The agency plans to sustain the program in the future by offering the bears for sale to the public. Until then, information about donating to the program can be obtained by calling 502-782-1780 or visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/news.html



