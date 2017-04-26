BIGBARN Radio Live

Injury Collision involving a Pedestrian and a CSX Train / Rockcastle County

Wednesday, 26 April 2017 12:05
London, Ky. (April 26, 2017) – On Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near the intersection of KY HWY 490 and KY HWY 1955 in the Livingston community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Adam Hensley determined that Holly L. Horney, 33, of London had been struck by a southbound CSX train as she was walking southbound alongside the railroad tracks.

Horney was air lifted from the scene and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she has been listed in critical condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Trooper Hensley continues the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Livingston Fire Department and Rockcastle County EMS.

