LSO Deputies locate large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia during arrest





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" arrested Daniel Brewer age 32 of Knoxville Tennessee on Tuesday evening April 25, 2017 at approximately 5:16 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 770, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject passed out at the pumps at a service station in a gray colored Kia Optima.

When Deputy Cloyd arrived at the scene, he was unable to awaken the driver until he opened the door of the vehicle-- a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence.

During the investigation and arrest this subject was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia to include: Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills, Xanax bars in an Ibuprofen bottle, more Xanax bars in an unmarked blue bottle, Suboxone strips, Crystal Meth in an unmarked white plastic pill bottle, a small blue plastic bag containing Xanax bars, Marijuana, Gabapentin tablets, a set of scales, rolling papers,a box cutter, and a Marijuana grinder.

Daniel Brewer was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that drug arrests will be ongoing.