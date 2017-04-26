Statement from Speaker Hoover on Today’s Announcement by Braidy Industries





FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 26, 2017) – The following is a statement from House Speaker Jeff Hoover following today’s announcement by Braidy Industries to locate an aluminum rolling mill in Greenup County, with a $1.3 billion investment that will create 550 good-paying jobs.

“Today’s announcement is proof that the pro-business legislation we passed in Kentucky this year is working. Since passage of the paramount right-to-work bill, Kentucky has been the recipient of multiple billion-plus dollar investments resulting in thousands of new jobs. This particular development is just the beginning of a revitalization of Eastern Kentucky, and I’m incredibly proud to lead the New Majority that implemented the new, pro-business environment in our state.

I was honored to attend today’s announcement, and commend Governor Bevin for his strong leadership and effort in recruiting new businesses to Kentucky. For the first time in years, Kentucky is on the map for business investment and growth. We are blessed with incredibly hardworking communities who deserve this type of opportunity, and I look forward to celebrating even more of this type of growth in the future.”