BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 554 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Statement from Speaker Hoover on Today’s Announcement by Braidy Industries

Wednesday, 26 April 2017 14:36 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

House Speaker Jeff Hoover

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 26, 2017) – The following is a statement from House Speaker Jeff Hoover following today’s announcement by Braidy Industries to locate an aluminum rolling mill in Greenup County, with a $1.3 billion investment that will create 550 good-paying jobs.

“Today’s announcement is proof that the pro-business legislation we passed in Kentucky this year is working. Since passage of the paramount right-to-work bill, Kentucky has been the recipient of multiple billion-plus dollar investments resulting in thousands of new jobs. This particular development is just the beginning of a revitalization of Eastern Kentucky, and I’m incredibly proud to lead the New Majority that implemented the new, pro-business environment in our state.

I was honored to attend today’s announcement, and commend Governor Bevin for his strong leadership and effort in recruiting new businesses to Kentucky. For the first time in years, Kentucky is on the map for business investment and growth. We are blessed with incredibly hardworking communities who deserve this type of opportunity, and I look forward to celebrating even more of this type of growth in the future.”

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.