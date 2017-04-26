Police asking public's help concerning the theft of a vehicle from a Laurel County residence

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Josh Gaylor is investigating the theft of a 1977 red colored Chevrolet Corvette which was apparently stolen from a residence off MJB drive, approximately 1 mile south of London overnight – Tuesday night April 25, 2017.

The vehicle had historic plates on it. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this reported stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.

A photo representation of the reported stolen Corvette is attached.