Escapee Back In Custody Less Than Six Hours Later - Laurel County





LONDON, KY. (April 26, 2017) - At approximately 11:25 hours this date Laurel County work release Officer David Evans reported that an inmate (John Lewis D.O.B. 06/20/1974 of Falls Street, London KY) while performing duties at the London City Recycling Center had ran away from the work location.

Jailer Jamie Mosley along with Laurel County Correctional officers immediately responded to the location in an attempt to locate the inmate.

Utilizing a public sighting on East KY Hwy. 80 along with information obtained from the London City Police Dept. Laurel County Correctional Officers joined the London City Police at a residence off East KY Hwy. 80 where the subject was believed to have been shortly after running off from the work detail.

While a search of the location did not reveal the whereabouts of the inmate, it was established that he had been at the residence. After the questioning of a female acquaintance of Inmate Lewis it was determined that he had made phone contact with her earlier this date.

While conducting surveillance of a residence Laurel County Corrections Sgt. Travis Cathers encountered the escaped inmate on Mt. Moriah Rd. 9 miles west of London where he was taken back into custody.

The investigation continues and other charges are pending. “While we have a great work release program and fortunately this has not happened in over 3 years the possibility always exists that an inmate can run off from a job site. We can’t promise they won’t run off, but we can promise that if they do my staff and I won’t rest till they are back in custody.

Our entire team did an amazing job responding to the situation, especially Sgt. Travis Cathers who located the inmate. I want to express how much we appreciate the assistance provided by the London City Police Dept. and Chief Derek House as well as the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Root.

Both agencies provided our team with information that led to this speedy capture.” Any questions should be directed to Jailer Jamie Mosley at 606-224-8872.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.