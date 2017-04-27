BIGBARN Radio Live

Boil Water Advisory LIFTED for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Thursday, 27 April 2017 10:29
North Manchester Water Association

Clay County, KY - The Boil Water Advisory for Mayflower Springs Road, Ells Branch, Ball Road, Collins Fork, Cool Springs, Little Sexton, and Crane Creek has been lifted, effective Thursday, April 27th @ 9:45AM.


