Two arrests after a traffic stop in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested two individuals on US 25 approximately 9 miles of London on Wednesday night April 26, 2017 at approximately 7:56 PM.

The arrest occurred after Deputy Cloyd observed a maroon colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan weaving on the roadway and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, Deputy Cloyd detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested after it was determined she had outstanding bench warrants.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

The driver - Jason Cowden age 38 of Lily charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; and failure to wear seatbelts. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of resisting arrest and assault – fourth degree.

A passenger in the vehicle - Imogene Cowden age 60 of Lily was charged on a Laurel County District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of tampering with physical evidence. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second-degree; failure of non- owner to maintain required insurance; no operator's license and contempt of court.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.