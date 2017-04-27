BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Charges Fayette Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Thursday, 27 April 2017
LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 27, 2017) — On April 26, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, assisted by KSP Post 12-Frankfort, arrested Timothy M. Poynter II, 32, for prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/police officer re: sex offenses and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Poynter was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after observing the suspect communicating online seeking someone young. On April 26, 2017, Poynter traveled to a hotel in Lexington with plans to engage in illicit sexual contact with the minor.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant of Poynter’s vehicle, where electronic equipment was seized and is pending a forensic examination.

Poynter is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/police officer re: sex offenses and five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Additional charges are expected.

Poynter was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

