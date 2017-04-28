Robbery & Assault at Walmart in southern Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby is investigating a robbery which occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Wednesday evening April 26, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM.

Deputy Grigsby reports that allegedly a male and female subject were observed by Walmart's loss prevention team shoplifting items including a flashlight, makeup, and fingernail clippers.

A loss prevention male team member approached the shoplifting couple to conduct investigation, and while talking to the female suspect, the male suspect jumped the team member from behind and assaulted him numerous times before fleeing the scene.

The two suspects fled into the parking lot and left in what appears to be a white older model Ford escape.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, or 606-878-7000.

The Walmart loss prevention team member received serious injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Surveillance photos are attached of both suspects. Investigation is continuing.



