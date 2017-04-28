BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 451 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Robbery & Assault at Walmart in southern Laurel County

Friday, 28 April 2017 11:15 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby is investigating a robbery which occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Wednesday evening April 26, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM.

Deputy Grigsby reports that allegedly a male and female subject were observed by Walmart's loss prevention team shoplifting items including a flashlight, makeup, and fingernail clippers.

A loss prevention male team member approached the shoplifting couple to conduct investigation, and while talking to the female suspect, the male suspect jumped the team member from behind and assaulted him numerous times before fleeing the scene.

The two suspects fled into the parking lot and left in what appears to be a white older model Ford escape.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, or 606-878-7000.

The Walmart loss prevention team member received serious injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Surveillance photos are attached of both suspects.  Investigation is continuing.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.