BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 600 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Apparent juvenile runaway/escape case reported to Laurel County Sheriff

Friday, 28 April 2017 12:09 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway/escape case reported to him on Thursday April 27, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM.

The missing individual is identified as:

Jerod Gilbert, 15 years old, white male, brown hair above the ear, 6 foot, 150 pounds, blue eyes, medium build, light complexion. Last seen wearing khaki pants, navy blue T-shirt, zip up gray hoodie, and cowboy boots.

Last seen at his home on Old Richmond Road near East Bernstadt on Thursday night, April 27, 2017 at approximately 8:00 P.M.

This is the third time this juvenile has ran away from home in the last few months and each time he did not return home but was located by police.

This juvenile allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet because he was on house arrest pending court and allegedly exited through a window of his bedroom and ran away.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.

Photo of the juvenile runaway is attached. All information received will be confidential.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.