Apparent juvenile runaway/escape case reported to Laurel County Sheriff





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott is investigating an apparent juvenile runaway/escape case reported to him on Thursday April 27, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM.

The missing individual is identified as:

Jerod Gilbert, 15 years old, white male, brown hair above the ear, 6 foot, 150 pounds, blue eyes, medium build, light complexion. Last seen wearing khaki pants, navy blue T-shirt, zip up gray hoodie, and cowboy boots.

Last seen at his home on Old Richmond Road near East Bernstadt on Thursday night, April 27, 2017 at approximately 8:00 P.M.

This is the third time this juvenile has ran away from home in the last few months and each time he did not return home but was located by police.

This juvenile allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet because he was on house arrest pending court and allegedly exited through a window of his bedroom and ran away.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this individual please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.

Photo of the juvenile runaway is attached. All information received will be confidential.