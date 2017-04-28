PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for May 2017









►Maggie & Johnny Napier have invited us to their home to learn how Johnny prunes, fertilizes and generally cares for his blackberry canes to produce such an abundance of berries.

Join us on May 5th at 4:00 pm. Please call 598-2789 to let us know if you will be attending and the location. Free and open to the public.

The following link is from a 2012 CCN post about Maggie & Johnny Napier. Clay County man shows off his gardening skills

►GOT SNAKES? Snakes of Eastern KY will be May 8th at 6:00 pm at the Robinson Center Auditorium in Jackson, KY. The instructor is Thomas Maigret, PhD Student at the UK Department of Biology. Topics will include: Diversity and ecology of snakes in Eastern Kentucky, snake behavior and natural history and the ecological value of snakes and snake venom research. There will be live snakes, including a copperhead and a timber rattlesnake! For more information you can call 606-666-2438.

►Summer Containers will be held May 9th at 2:00 pm at the Extension Office. Maggie Napier has volunteered to share her knowledge with us about planting containers. She will talk about the importance of having a thriller, spiller and filler in your container. Come enjoy an opportunity to learn about containers for your plants. This program is free and open to the public. Please call 598-2789 to register.

►Photography Camp will begin May 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Extension Office. Let your child experience the art of photography. Photography Camp is FREE & open to all youth in 3rd – 12th grades. Cameras will be provided or you can bring your own. Each child will have the opportunity to exhibit their best photographs at the Clay County Showcase in June and the Clay County Homemakers Photography Show in August. Please call 598-2789 to register before the May 19th deadline. Limited number of spots are available.

►Just Get Moving Manchester will be on May 25th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Rawlings & Stinson Park. Come out and play some games, old and new; activities for young and not so young individuals. Enjoy spending the evening outdoors with family and friends. Prizes will be given away. Free and open to the public.

►Fun with Foods will be on June 7th, 13th and 15th from 2-3:30 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. FREE & open to all youth ages 8-19. Come & join us! Youth will be introduced to various cultures and have the opportunity to create several dishes that are common with each culture. On the final day, youth will learn cupcake decorating and smoothie making! Hosted by the Clay County 4-H Agent & Snap-Ed Assistant. To register, contact the Clay County Extension Office at 598-2789 by June 1st.

# # # #

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability