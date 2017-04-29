BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 695 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Complaint leads to traffic stop that lands two Clay County residents behind bars in Laurel County

Saturday, 29 April 2017 20:58 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County , KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson arrested two individuals on Thursday morning April 27, 2017 at approximately 9:15 AM.

The arrests occurred on West Laurel Rd. approximately 1 mile west of London after Deputy Jackson was dispatched to a complaint that two individuals were apparently in a gray colored Ford Escape and appeared to be highly intoxicated.

When Deputy Jackson arrived in the area of the complaint he observed the suspect vehicle pull onto the roadway and conducted a traffic stop.

An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. In addition this subject was found to be in possession of suspected Xanax. In addition this subject had a snorting straw in her vehicle used for snorting pills.

Arrested was:

  • The driver Shelley Lynn Ealy age 47 of Manchester charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance – third-degree.

    In addition this subject was charged on a Knox County warrant of arrest obtained by Corbin Police Officer Jeff Hill alleging that this subject on February 18, 2017 had entered a Walgreens pharmacy located at Trademark Shopping Center with a forged prescription with the intent to gain prescription narcotics illegally – this subject had a prescription of 120 oxycodone – 30 mg filled and picked them up and left the store with them.

  • A passenger Samuel Buttery age 47 of Manchester charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.